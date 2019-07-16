TODAY'S PAPER
88° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
88° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

'Waitress' set to close in January

Shoshana Bean is currently playing the title role

Shoshana Bean is currently playing the title role in "Waitress." Photo Credit: Matt Murphy

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Print

Better get those pie orders in quick. The Sara Bareilles musical "Waitress" is closing shop on Jan. 5, after running more than three years on Broadway. The show, based on the 2007 indie film, follows a waitress in a Southern diner who is trapped in an abusive marriage and finds inspiration and possible salvation in her baking.

"It is such a bittersweet moment," said Bareilles in a statement. "I am reflecting upon this enormously magical time with a tremendous amount of gratitude." She thanked the cast, crew and especially fans "who have made this chapter as sweet as it ever could have been."

Jessie Mueller starred in the show when it opened on April 24, 2016, but Bareilles was among a number of replacements over the years, along with Betsy Wolfe, Katharine McPhee, Nicolette Robinson and the current star Shoshana Bean. The show was nominated for four Tonys, but won none. When it closes at the Brooks Atkinson, where it has become the theater's longest-running musical, it will have played 33 previews and 1,544 regular performances.

Barbara Schuler author photo

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

From left, Kristofer Hivju (as Tormund Giantsbane), Kit 'Game of Thrones' earns record 32 Emmy noms
The cast and show creator of Netflix's "13 Graphic suicide scene edited out of '13 Reasons Why' finale
Lindsay Lohan attends MTV's "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" Lohan to be judge on Aussie 'Masked Singer'
Diddy participates in panel for the FOX reality Diddy's 'Making the Band' officially returning to TV
This undated photo released by the Grants Pass Officials: Found remains likely belong to missing 'Seinfeld' actor
Norah O'Donnell takes over as anchor of the Norah O'Donnell begins her stint as 'CBS Evening News' anchor
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search