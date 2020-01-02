'West Side Story' has record-breaking week

THE SHOW "West Side Story"

THE DEAL Broadway got the nicest gift it could receive for the holidays. For the week ending Dec. 29, the revival of classic "Romeo and Juliet"-themed musical shattered the all-time Broadway Theatre house record for a single week, with a gross of $1,807,025.94. The previous record holder was "Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella" with an eight-performance gross of $1,479,889.97 in 2013. "West Side Story" officially opens Feb. 20. It was also a good week for the Temptations musical "Ain't Too Proud," "Moulin Rouge!" and "Waitress," which closes Sunday. All three shows broke house records according to the Broadway League.



THE SHOW "Unknown Soldier"

THE DEAL Kerstin Anderson, Estelle Parsons and Margo Seibert are among those who will star in this elegiac chamber musical to be presented by Playwrights Horizon. The show spans three generations as it centers on a woman who inherits her grandmother's home which leads her on a journey to unlock her family's secrets. Performances run from Feb. 14 through March 29 at the Mainstage Theater.

WHAT Women of Color on Broadway

THE DEAL Tony Award winners Melba Moore ("Purlie") and LaChanze ("The Color Purple") will be honored by the nonprofit organization which is dedicated to supporting women of African, Latin, and Asian descent pursuing careers in musical theater. The two performers will receive Purple Crystal Honorary Awards in acknowledgment for their efforts in paving the way for other women of color in the arts. Performing at the Feb. 10 ceremony at The Great Hall in Manhattan will be Amber Gray ("Hadestown"), Celia Gooding ("Jagged Little Pill"), Kayla Davion ("Tina") and others.

PREMIERING THIS WEEK

MEDEA Euripides' classic tragedy gets a modern reworking from director Simon Stone and stars Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale. In stead of ancient Greece, the action moves to 21st century America in looking at the disintegration of a marriage. Opens Jan. 12 and runs through Feb. 23 at BAM Strong. 651 Fulton St., Brooklyn. $35-$165; 718-636-4100, bam.org