'West Side Story' revival will not reopen on Broadway

Newcomers Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel played Tony

Newcomers Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel played Tony and Maria in "West Side Story." Credit: Julieta Cervantes

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Something's not coming as Broadway reopens.

On Monday, producer Kate Horton announced that director Ivo van Hove's controversial revival of "West Side Story," which had run for 24 performances before Broadway was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, 2020, will not reopen.

"This difficult and painful decision comes after we have explored every possible path to a successful run, and unfortunately, for a variety of reasons, reopening is not a practical proposition," she said in a statement.

The revival — which jettisoned Jerome Robbins' traditional balletic dance numbers for Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker's more street-wise choreography and used gigantic video screens for backdrops — met with mixed reactions when it opened in February 2020. Rolling Stone called the restaging "fantastic," while Newsday's Rafer Guzmán described it as "an awkward collision of classic Hollywood and European experimentalism" in his review.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

