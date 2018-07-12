TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

'West Side Story' returning to Broadway 

Matt Cavenaugh and Josefina Scaglione starred in the

Matt Cavenaugh and Josefina Scaglione starred in the last Broadway revival of "West Side Story" in 2011. The show will return in 2019. Photo Credit: Ari Mintz/Ari Mintz

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com
Print

Dec. 10, 2019, won't, to borrow from some of Stephen Sondheim's most famous lyrics, "be just any night." That's when a new production of the Sondheim-Arthur Laurents-Leonard Bernstein masterwork "West Side Story" starts previews on Broadway, with avant-garde Belgian director Ivo van Hove at the helm.

Expect a radical rethinking, as with his recent 2015-16 Broadway interpretations of Arthur Miller's "A View From the Bridge," for which he won a directing Tony Award, and "The Crucible." The production team, headed by Scott Rudin, is also bringing in a new choreographer, Belgian Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, to rework the Jerome Robbins choreography that many dance lovers hold sacred. 

"We want to bring it ["Story"] into the 21st century," van Hove told The Hollywood Reporter and "you cannot do that without also looking at the choreography."

In a statement, Sondheim said he is eager "to see what van Hove does with" the show, which is set to open Feb. 6, 2020, in a theater to be determined. "What keeps theater alive over time," said Sondheim, "is reinterpretation."

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Actress Mary-Charles Jones, who played Sara Gable on Meeting actress Mary-Charles Jones
HBO premieres "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" 'Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind': He's still a mystery
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington 'Game of Thrones' leads Emmy nominations with 22 nods
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are developing a Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos producing Hamptons drama
Gina Kirschenheiter, who hails from Rockville Centre and LI native joins 'Real Housewives of Orange County'
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths