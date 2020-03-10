In the wake of coronavirus concerns, five Broadway shows will offer all remaining tickets for their March 12-29 performances for a sale price of $50, beginning Thursday at noon.

Tickets for the musical "The Book of Mormon” and the play "The Lehman Trilogy" be through Ticketmaster.com, with tickets for the musicals "West Side Story" and the plays "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" through Telecharge.com.

"As long as New York City is open for business, its beating heart remains the Broadway stage," Baldwin born-and-raised Scott Rudin, a lead or sole producer of all five works, said in a statement Tuesday. "This is an unprecedented opportunity for everyone to see a show that they otherwise might not have had easy and affordable access to. I can't pretend that great theater is the panacea we've been waiting for, but in the meantime I think we could all use a few hours away from the evening news."

"The Book of Mormon," which opened in 2011 and has run more than 3,740 shows at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, won nine Tony Awards, including for Musical, Book of a Musical and Original Score Written for the Theatre. The romp about two Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries in Uganda is the brainchild of "South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker and "Avenue Q" and "Frozen" co-composer Robert Lopez.

"To Kill a Mockingbird," adapted by Aaron Sorkin from the novel by Harper Lee, earned nine 2019 Tony nominations, with Celia Keenan-Bolger, playing Scout Finch, winning for Actress in a Featured Role in a Play. It has run more than 500 performances at the Shubert Theatre.

The current sixth Broadway production of the classic "West Side Story" began previews on Dec. 10 and opened on Feb 20. Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," starring Rupert Everett and Laurie Metcalf, is in previews for its fifth Broadway production and set for a limited run from April 9 to Aug. 2. The new play "The Lehman Trilogy," a British import directed by Scott Mendes, likewise is in previews for a limited run, scheduled for March 26 to June 28.