TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
38° Good Morning
EntertainmentTheater

'Virginia Woolf,' 'Hangmen' will not reopen on Broadway

Laurie Metcalf will not star as Martha in

Laurie Metcalf will not star as Martha in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Credit: Invision/AP/Charles Sykes

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

The revival of Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and Martin McDonagh's new play "Hangmen," two of the spring's most highly anticipated productions, will not open when Broadway eventually resumes performances, producers for both shows have announced.

"Virginia Woolf," which starred Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, had been in previews until March 11. The show made headlines when it was discussed that one of the ushers at the Booth Theatre, where it was playing, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Hangmen," a dark comedy about Britain's last executioner who opens a pub after capital punishment gets abolished, had been in previews until March 12. The London import, which won the Olivier Award for best play, was scheduled to open last Thursday at the Golden Theatre.

"With no definite end in sight of the government’s closure and Broadway’s suspension, we have no alternative but to release the actors from their contracts and close the production," producers for "Hangmen" said in a statement. "Given our show’s budget and capitalization, we do not have the economic resources to be able to continue to pay the theater owners, cast and crew through this still undefined closure period. "

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Blair Underwood and Octavia Spencer in Netflix's "Self Review: 'Self Made' is compelling but clunky
Netflix's "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution" is an Netflix doc showcases summer camp for disabled teens
Griffin Gluck (left) and Pete Davidson in Hulu's 'Big Time Adolescence': A role that works for Pete Davidson
"Frozen II" characters Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, Disney releases 'Frozen II' to streaming months early
I Lucille Ball and her husband, musician-actor Desi Couch Comfort: Where to watch 112 great vintage sitcoms
Enno DeRoos and his daughter Gabrielle watch TV 14 shows to stream right now while you're stuck at home
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search