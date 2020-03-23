The revival of Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and Martin McDonagh's new play "Hangmen," two of the spring's most highly anticipated productions, will not open when Broadway eventually resumes performances, producers for both shows have announced.

"Virginia Woolf," which starred Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, had been in previews until March 11. The show made headlines when it was discussed that one of the ushers at the Booth Theatre, where it was playing, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Hangmen," a dark comedy about Britain's last executioner who opens a pub after capital punishment gets abolished, had been in previews until March 12. The London import, which won the Olivier Award for best play, was scheduled to open last Thursday at the Golden Theatre.

"With no definite end in sight of the government’s closure and Broadway’s suspension, we have no alternative but to release the actors from their contracts and close the production," producers for "Hangmen" said in a statement. "Given our show’s budget and capitalization, we do not have the economic resources to be able to continue to pay the theater owners, cast and crew through this still undefined closure period. "