New version of 'The Wiz' to tour and end up on Broadway

A new production of “The Wiz” is heading out on a national tour next year before following the yellow brick road to Broadway, with its director hoping the show becomes a “touchstone for a new generation.”

Director Schele Williams told The Associated Press that it's a very personal musical for her, creating possibilities in her mind as a girl when she saw it.

“It was the first time I was able to ever imagine myself on Broadway. It was because of ‘The Wiz.’ ” she said. “I’m really excited to awaken those dreams in other little Black girls like me.”

The tour launches in the fall in Baltimore, home of the 1974 world premiere of the musical. Following its run in the city's Hippodrome Theatre, the tour will cross the country before it starts its limited engagement on Broadway in spring 2024.

“My goal with this show is for it to be an extraordinary celebration of Black culture, for it to be a touchstone for a new generation in the way that it was for my generation," said Williams.

The new show will be choreographed by JaQuel Knight and music supervision, orchestrations and music arrangements are by Joseph Joubert.

The show was adapted from “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum, with a book by William F. Brown, and music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls.

“The Wiz” opened on Broadway in 1975 and won seven Tony Awards, including best musical. It has such classic songs as “What Would I Do If I Could Feel” and “Ease On Down the Road.”

“I don’t want ‘The Wiz’ to become anything that it’s not. But I am excited for it to become a more timeless score. So we’re going to look at how do we do that while also honoring where it came from and the sound that it originally had,” said Williams.

She will be making her Broadway directorial debut with “The Wiz.” Previously, she was the associate director of “Motown: The Musical,” and reconceived and directed the recent national tour of the show. She is currently in London directing “Mandela,” a new musical inspired by the life of anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela.



