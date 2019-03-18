Yanni sets Broadway residency

The Greek composer and keyboardist Yanni has played concerts all over the world — the Acropolis in Greece, China's Forbidden City, the Taj Mahal in India. Now he's coming to Broadway, the first performer in the recently announced "In Residence on Broadway," a series of concert stagings produced by Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG.

With the success of Bruce Springsteen's recent year-plus run at the Walter Kerr Theatre, these staged concerts are becoming a thing on Broadway. English singer-songwriter Morrissey recently announced he'd do seven concerts at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre May 2-11, though that one's not part of the "In Residence" series, which is set to run through July at the Lunt-Fontanne. More "In Residence" performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Yanni, who has sold more than 25 million albums globally, will open the series, running May 28-June 2, with a program called "Pure Yanni." It's billed as an intimate evening in which he'll skip his usual orchestra, performing exclusively on his piano while sharing stories about his creative process and world travels and taking questions from the audience. Tickets go on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.