Yiddish 'Fiddler on the Roof' extends run through September

Steven Skybell stars as Tevye in "Fiddler on

Steven Skybell stars as Tevye in "Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish" at Stage 42. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
"Fiddler on the Roof" will be playing a little longer than expected. Producers of the Yiddish-language version of the musical, which opened last week at Off-Broadway's Stage 42, announced that the run has been extended from June 30 to Sept. 1.

Joel Grey directed the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene production, which had a successful run last year at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in lower Manhattan. The acclaimed show opened in July for a six-week run but proved so popular it was extended four times before closing on Dec. 30. The Off-Broadway version features most of the original cast including Steven Skybell as Tevye, the impoverished milkman hoping to marry off his five daughters, and Jackie Hoffman as the matchmaker Yente.

Tickets for the additional performances were made available Wednesday through Telecharge. To purchase, call 212-239-6200 or go to telecharge.com.

