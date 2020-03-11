TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
46° Good Evening
Entertainment

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

In this file photo US actor Tom Hanks

In this file photo US actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9. Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ROBYN BECK

By The Associated Press
Print

NEW YORK — Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday.

Hanks said the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers. "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive," Hanks said.

The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-a-time approach, no?” added Hanks.

Hanks, who also posted his message on social media, signed off saying: "Take care of yourselves!”

Hanks and Wilson, 63, were married in 1988.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Late-night osts Jimmy Fallon, left, Trevor Noah and NYC shows to air without live audiences
Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire 14 shows to 'quaranstream' if you're stuck at home
Amy Ryan (as Mari Gilbert) in a scene Review: 'Lost Girls' a well-intentioned feature on Gilgo murders
Evan Rachel Wood stars in HBO's "Westworld," 'Westworld': Season 3 offers a necessary reset
On Friday, March 13, 2020 "Lost Girls", the One Minute Critic: Rafer Guzmán reviews 'Lost Girls'
Alex Trebek speaks in Hershey, Pa., on Oct. 'Jeopardy!,' 'Wheel,' 'Dr. Phil' to tape without audiences
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search