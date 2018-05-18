THE SHOW "13 Reasons Why" WHEN|WHERE Season 2 now streaming on Netflix

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Five months after the suicide of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), Liberty High can't stop talking about the tragedy --even if the school administration has forbade any talk because the trial is now going forward. Hannah's parents want to prove the school was complicit in her death, although Hannah's mother, Olivia (Kate Walsh) would prefer to cut to the chase, and charge football captain Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) with her rape. At the beginning of the second season, Clay (Dylan Minnette) is still hurting, but also dating Skye Miller (Sosie Bacon). Meanwhile, Alex (Miles Heizer) is back at school after his own suicide attempt, and so is his close friend Jess (Alisha Boe). They have tough memories of their own to work through. Would-be photographer Tyler (Devin Druid) is called first to testify.

MY SAY The second season of "13 Reasons" had a bear to wrestle with long before Friday's launch. Of course, that was the first season. A chorus of criticism, worldwide in scope, hit this series almost immediately -- that it "triggered" suicidal thoughts, led to "contagion," and "glamorized" suicide. Advisories and warnings were appended. A half-hour special was produced ("13 Reasons Why: Beyond the Reasons") Netflix clearly heeded the backlash. Would the second?

At least over the first couple of episodes, sure. If the second season doesn't quite walk back the first, it certainly talks it back - relentlessly, obsessively, at times regressively. Talk this season is both a therapeutic prescriptive and plot device. It's a means of addressing the hurt that keeps on hurting, but also a means of pushing the story forward. Who knew what and when did they know it (and if they did know something, whey didn't they say something, or did they have something to hide?)

Even Hannah talks now. She's no longer the silent stalker, and the pang that insistently jabs at Clay's guilty conscience, standing out there beneath his window, with that look of reproach in her cold eyes. No: She's right there, by his side, or sitting at the edge of his bed. She is an active participant in her own inquest. Ask that question, or ask this, she goads Clay. He obliges. She's not a ghost, exactly, but she's not quite a hallucination either. She's a not-quite-living, not-quite-breathing presence, but nevertheless a comforting presence because -- in a sense -- the horror of her own backstory has been expunged.

Moreover, Hannah is no longer the omniscient narrator she was in the first. Like all the others, she doesn't know what she doesn't know. There's a larger mystery here, beyond Bryce or Porter (Derek Luke) or any of the other culprits named on the thirteen tapes. She committed suicide, but perhaps she was forced to commit suicide, which -- if true -- suddenly makes "13 Reasons" a murder/mystery or thriller. There's a distinct "I Know WhatYou Did Last Summer" vibe too -- the mutilated pictures in Tyler's dark room, or the dummy hanging outside Jess's front door with the crude message that warns her not to testify. No one seems to suspect Bryce, and if not Bryce, then who -- and whoever this is, will they stop at nothing to prevent trial testimony, even murder?

It's the stuff of a thousand movies and CW series. That's actually comforting.

The second also feels suspiciously like a show that has thirteen episodes to fill and doesn't quite have the story to fill them.

Will this season turn into "The Ghost and Mrs. Muir" -- a classic movie about a living person who falls in love with a ghost? What about poor Skye? What happens to her? She seems awfully nice, and troubled too. Why can't someone just bring out the tape that implicates Brycee, and get all this over with?

BOTTOM LINE "13" takes the heat off itself with an over-packed second season that doesn't quite walk back the controversies of the first, but attempts to talk them back.