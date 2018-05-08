“13 Reasons Why” – the Netflix series about teen suicide, specifically, the "13 reasons” why Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) took her own life – will return May 18 for its second season.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the new season trailer, which indicates a “Justice for Hannah” theme, with Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) in the avenging role. The ending of the first season indicated a number of potential developments for season 2, most notably a suicide attempt by Alex Standall (Miles Heizer).

Netflix Tuesday hinted at a few other story lines, such as, “will Bryce” – Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) – “be brought to justice?” and “what choices will Tyler – Tyler Down (Devin Druid) – “make in the face of his social isolation?” The full cast from the first season returns for the second.

“13 Reasons Why,” based on the Jay Asher novel series, is about a teen who was pushed to suicide by cyberbullying, and who left a series of tapes detailing the “thirteen reasons why” she took her own life.