TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
65° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 trailer released

Season 2 of "13 Reasons Why" picks up

Season 2 of "13 Reasons Why" picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death. Photo Credit: Netflix/Beth Dubber

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Print

“13 Reasons Why” – the Netflix series about teen suicide, specifically, the "13 reasons” why Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) took her own life – will return May 18 for its second season.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the new season trailer, which indicates a “Justice for Hannah” theme, with Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) in the avenging role. The ending of the first season indicated a number of potential developments for season 2, most notably a suicide attempt by Alex Standall (Miles Heizer).

Netflix Tuesday hinted at a few other story lines, such as, “will Bryce” – Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) – “be brought to justice?” and “what choices will Tyler – Tyler Down (Devin Druid) – “make in the face of his social isolation?” The full cast from the first season returns for the second.

“13  Reasons Why,” based on the Jay Asher novel series, is about a teen who was pushed to suicide by cyberbullying, and who left a series of tapes detailing the “thirteen reasons why” she took her own life. 

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Saxophonist Charles Neville, best known for decades of Recent notable deaths
"American Idol" contestant Jurnee will perform on the 'American Idol' tour returning to LI
John Dickerson is noted for asking penetrating questions Dickerson on replacing Rose on 'CBS This Morning'
Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in USA's "Suits" 5 Meghan Markle TV roles
Adult film star Stormy Daniels on "Saturday Night Stormy Daniels mocks Donald Trump on 'SNL'
Actor Don Cheadle, right, learns about groundwater supply Three documentaries to inspire sustainability