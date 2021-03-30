Sitcoms from the 1990s enjoying new life on streaming services

Like so many other kids growing up in New York City of the '90s, Shana Pinnock lived with TV because there was so much to live with. Those Fox teen dramas. Nickelodeon. TGIF …

But what Pinnock, now 34, was really drawn to were those sitcoms — a proliferation of ones with all-Black casts, from "Moesha" to "Family Matters." As part of the ratings afterglow of "The Cosby Show" (1984) and "A Different World" (1987), the '90s was the Golden Age of the Black sitcom but as afterglows tend to do, it dimmed and those sitcoms along with it.

From about 60 shows in the '90s to half that number in the aughts, a few would end up on BET or in syndication. Most simply disappeared.

Gone if hardly forgotten, Pinnock — social media director of the Grio and a host of the podcast "Dear Culture" — and some others began clamoring for their return. Their plaint was both direct and reasonable: If '90s white tentpoles like "Seinfeld" and "Friends'' could thrive on the streaming services, then why not '90s Black sitcoms like ''Moesha" or' 'Sister, Sister?" (Or "Living Single," which directly inspired "Friends?")

Someone listened and last summer, Netflix added a half-dozen shows from the '90s and aughts including "Moesha," "The Game," "Girlfriends" and "Half & Half." Hulu — which already had a number of sitcoms — also added "Living Single." When HBO Max launched last May, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" relaunched with it.

"Why did it take so long? My personal opinion, to be quite frank," says Pinnock, "is that it has taken white America and white Hollywood a long time to realize the fact that Black folks, when we see ourselves on TV, become more invested in what we see."

Invested indeed: Those long-lost '90s Black sitcoms are now a huge part of the boom in '90s TV nostalgia on the major streaming services. Ralph Farquhar, the veteran showrunner and executive producer of "Moesha" — who confirmed in a recent phone interview that preliminary talks about a reboot have been held — said "the '90s was the golden age especially in terms of African American representation" because the old UPN network (1995-'99) was largely built around Black sitcoms.

"But another interesting dynamic is that a lot of these shows were headed by teen talent which doesn't happen anymore," he says. "People have fond memories of that."

People — many now in their 30s' — have fond memories of a lot of other '90s shows too. Baldwin native and freelance journalist Esme Mazzeo launched a "Dawson's Creek" podcast during COVID lockdown and is re-watching the series again.

"I was in 4th grade when it came out and the rule in my house was that I had to watch it with my mom," she says. But re-watching again, Mazzeo, who's now 32, says "they did some really good stuff," including an ongoing mental health storyline, and she has reconfirmed some old impressions: "Yes, Dawson [James Van Der Beek] is still annoying and Pacey [Joshua Jackson] is still a reason why every woman who grew up in the '90s and is single is still looking for Pacey right now."

But given this moment in time, she says what's really going on is the obvious: "We're all seeking comfort in the pandemic and it's certainly provided that for me."

Nostalgia, of course, is big throughout the culture right now. You can almost feel the distant past — smell it, savor it, reach out and touch it. But '90s TV has undergone its own special nostalgic rebirth.

Millions of others like Pinnock and Mazzeo who grew up in the '90s are members of the last generation that actually watched shows at their regularly appointed time. For them, TV was a communal experience, a shared one, often an after-school one.

This paradigm began to break down in the aughts with the arrival of DVR technology (1999), YouTube (2005) and the proliferation of online piracy. With fewer and fewer exceptions ("American Idol"), appointment viewing began its long, slow march to irrelevance. Netflix (2007) would ultimately finish the job.

For many younger viewers these days, a show doesn't even exist unless it streams — live, preferably, but the next day will do. Unless it's on Hulu, Paramount+, Disney +, HBO Max or Netflix, a TV show is like that lonely tree in the forest that falls with no one around to notice.

Meanwhile, an historically disruptive year fed this '90s TV boom. "Before COVID, we might not have predicted it," says Brian Henderson, Hulu's chief of content programming and acquisitions, "but it's pushed people into a small space and new modes of behavior while that — combined with the fact that we're looking for ways to escape and to feel better about the world around us — has made these [shows] resonate even more."

Henderson says "we saw the [criticism] this past summer over the purported dearth of Black '90s sitcoms [on the streaming services] but for a number of those shows music [rights] clearance was the hurdle." Besides, he adds, Hulu has had a few of these shows on the service for "quite some time." He says they do so well with all viewers — Black and white — "that we're reluctant to even think of them as 'Black' sitcoms."

Farquhar — who also produced "Moesha" spinoff "The Parkers" — says "that makes a lot of sense because streaming allows everyone to access [a show]. Sometimes when a show goes into syndication or if it's on BET, some think then, 'oh, it's just for Black people.' But when you're on Netflix everyone watches it — I even heard, oddly enough, that Quentin Tarantino loves 'Moesha.' When a show like this is on Netflix, Hulu or Paramount+, it not only welcomes back the original audience but builds a whole new audience, and that's pretty exciting."