5 longlasting shows from the year 2000

Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham starred in

 Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham starred in  "Gilmore Girls." Photo Credit: Getty Images/Warner Bros.

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
CNN’s nostalgic looks at  decades past now brings us “The 2000s,” debuting on Sunday,  July 8. While it seems to us to be a tad too soon to be getting dewy-eyed over that decade, face facts: we are talking about the passage of 18 years. And looking back, we can see there was plenty of notable pop culture to get excited about, like these five TV shows that all debuted in 2000 and  which all have shown  great staying power.

 “Survivor” (May 31, CBS) — This Swedish import that stranded a group of strangers on a remote island became an immediate hit and made a star (briefly) of its first winner, Richard Hatch. It’s still going strong, 35 editions later.

 “Big Brother” (July 5, CBS) — On the heels of “Survivor,” CBS imported this popular Dutch reality show about strangers sharing a house who were under constant sureveillance. The first winner was a one-legged Long Islander, Eddie McGee. The 20th season recently started.

  “Gilmore Girls” (Oct. 5, WB, CW) — The saga of  single mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her teen daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), residents of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, ran for seven seasons and would be rebooted as a miniseries in 2016 by Netflix.

 “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” (Oct. 6, CBS) — William L. Petersen starred in this sometimes-grisly but almost always fascinating series about Las Vegas forensic investigators. The original would run until 2015 and would spawn three spinoffs (“Miami,” “New York” and “Cyber”).

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Dec. 17 HBO) — Cranky “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David played a kind of version of himself in this mostly-improvised, off-the-charts-hilarious series. It would run until 2011 and come back for a triumphant ninth  season in 2017.

