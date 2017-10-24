It’s Halloween and our thoughts turn to the cool ghouls we’ve seen on TV over the years, especially Herman Munster, the Frankenstein-like paterfamilias of the creepy clan “The Munsters.” That show, which starred Fred Gwynne as Herman, Yvonne DeCarlo as his wife, Lily, and Al Lewis as Grandpa Munster, lasted but two seasons (1964-65 and 1965-66), but it seems to have aired in reruns forever. In fact, two episodes air back to-back weeknights at 7 and 7:30 on CoziTV (Optimum Ch. 109). To make your Halloween that much smarter, here are five things you need to know about Herman Munster:
Herman’s driver’s license listed his height as 7 feet, 6 inches. In actuality, Gwynne was 6-foot-5. When he donned Herman’s huge boots, it added at least four inches, but who’s counting?
Those boots? They were size 26 C.
Herman was 150 years old.
One of his eyes was blue, the other chartreuse. (Who could tell, though, since the show was shot in black and white?)
He worked for the Gateman, Goodbury and Graves Funeral Home.
