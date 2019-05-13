Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he made a cameo in Sunday's episode of HBO's "Game of Thrones," though viewers are uncertain where or if he appears.

In the 35-minute behind-the-scenes featurette "The Game Revealed" on the cable network's website, Rodgers, 35, standing in peasant garb amid a rubble-strewn set with prop blood streaked on his face, describes his cameo as, "I was helping a woman who was injured, set her down, and then the hell with her, I'm getting out of there!"

While no such shot is apparent in the episode, "The Bells," some viewers believe a shot at around 46 1/2 minutes from the start of opening credits shows Rodgers breaking away from a fleeing crowd during a dragon attack, and being incinerated in a covered passageway.

Early Monday morning, Rodgers, the estranged older brother of "The Bachelorette" finalist Jordan Rodgers, posted an Instagram photo of himself in costume in a wardrobe area of the set. "It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones #crazyepisodetonight,” he wrote. Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui ("The Passage") commented, "Wait whaaaaaat????"

Rodgers also retweeted a tease that his team posted on its Twitter account just before the episode aired. "So what's everyone watching tonight? #GoT," the Packers posted, along with a GIF created from an HBO promotional clip showing Rodgers in "Game of Thrones" attire, perched on the Iron Throne, with graphical text of him saying, "Game of Thrones…obviously."

That promotional clip, released in December, shows "GoT" fan Rodgers announcing, "I'm Lord Aaron of House Rodgers of Greenwater Bay, the true King in the North. Greenwater Bay has the finest tradition. Legacy. Names that span generations. Generations of my predecessors have sat on this throne. We hail from an area long known as Titletown," alluding to the Packers 13 Super Bowl wins. "The throne has actually been in Greenwater Bay many, many times. Thirteen times. Over the years I've tweeted out or said on various shows some of my theories about the 'Game of Thrones' plot twists. And they're usually wrong. There's only one game that really matters: 'Game of Thrones.' "

The epic-fantasy series "Game of Thrones" concludes its eighth and final season Sunday. Celebrity fans who have made cameos include "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney, "Silicon Valley's" Martin Starrm singers Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton, the bands Mastodon and Sigur Rós, Mets pitcher Noah Syndegaard and former CIA Deputy Director David S. Cohen