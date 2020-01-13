TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Abby Huntsman to leave 'The View' on Friday

Abby Huntsman's final day on "The View" will

Abby Huntsman's final day on "The View" will be Friday. Credit: AP/Jenny Anderson

By The Associated Press
Print

Abby Huntsman, a panelist on ABC's daytime talk show “The View,” said Monday she's leaving to help run her father's campaign for governor of Utah and spend more time with her family.

Huntsman joined the show in September 2018 and her departure will leave Meghan McCain as the show's only real conservative voice.

While “The View” features celebrity guests, it is becoming best known for its fiery political talk and is an important stop for presidential candidates looking to reach an audience dominated by women.

Jon Huntsman announced in November that he would be seeking a third term as Utah governor, although he hasn't done that job for a decade. He's spent time as U.S. ambassador to Russia in the interim. He asked his daughter to be a senior adviser to the campaign.

“I told my dad, if ‘The View’ taught me anything, it taught me how to fight,” Huntsman said.

Her last day will be Friday.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Luke Islam is a contestant on the "America's LI tween returns to 'AGT: Champions' edition
President-elect Donald Trump listens as President Barack 'Frontline' special looks at 'America's Great Divide'
Jillian Michaels, left, in September and Lizzo on Jillian Michaels tries to clarify critical remarks about Lizzo
Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel in Netflix's "Medical 'Medical Police': Wan reboot of 'Childrens Hospital'
Ben Platt appears in a scene from "The Netflix leads GLAAD Media Awards with 15 noms, HBO scores 8
The cast of the ABC sitcom "Modern Family" ABC sets 'Modern Family' series finale for April 8
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search