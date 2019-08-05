TODAY'S PAPER
ABC executive withholding judgment on the 'The Rookie'

Afton Williamson attends the PaleyFest fall TV preview

Afton Williamson attends the PaleyFest fall TV preview of "The Rookie" in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sept. 8, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Invision / Willy Sanjuan

By The Associated Press
The head of ABC Entertainment says she's withholding judgment on the fate of "The Rookie" pending an investigation into misconduct claims made by co-star Afton Williamson.

The actress, who is in her mid-30s, posted online Sunday that she's quitting the ABC crime drama because of sexual harassment and racial discrimination she experienced during the show's first season.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told a TV critics meeting Monday that she learned in June that the show's production company, eOne, hired a third-party investigator to look into Williamson's allegations.

Burke said she hopes and anticipates the findings will be independent and trustworthy.

She said it's premature to decide what actions should be taken involving the show until the investigation finishes.

Season 2 of "The Rookie," with Nathan Fillion as a new police officer, is set for Sept. 29.

