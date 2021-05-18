TODAY'S PAPER
ABC sets 'Women of the Movement' about Emmett Till's mother

Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, and Adrienne Warren

Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, and Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, star in ABC's limited series "Women of the Movement."  Credit: ABC via AP / Matt Sayles

By The Associated Press
ABC will air short-run series "Women of the Movement" next season about Mamie Till-Mobley, whose son Emmett Till became a symbol of the civil rights movement after he was lynched in Mississippi in 1955.

The network, which announced its plans for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, is also reviving "The Wonder Years," this time with a Black cast that will feature Don Cheadle as the adult narrator.

ABC said its popular comedy "black-ish" will conclude its run next year after eight seasons. It will return in midseason so the final episodes can run straight through.

Till-Mobley made sure Americans didn't forget about her son, a Chicago resident killed while visiting relatives in the South, and memorably insisted upon an open coffin to display his broken body. Actor Will Smith and hip-hop star Jay-Z are on the production team working on the midseason series.

Fred Savage, who starred in "The Wonder Years" when it ran originally on ABC from 1988 to 1993, directed the pilot episode of the new version and is a producer of the series.

It is one of two new series debuting on ABC in the fall. "Queens" features musicians Eve and Brandy in a series about four women from a 1990s-era hip-hop group who reunite in their 40s to try to recapture some of their glory years,

The network's other new series are "Abbott Elementary," a workplace comedy set in a Philadelphia public school, and "Maggie," about a woman psychic.

By The Associated Press

