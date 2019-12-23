TODAY'S PAPER
Adam Driver to host first 'SNL' of 2020

Adam Driver attends the "Marriage Story" UK

 Adam Driver attends the "Marriage Story" UK Premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival  on Oct. 6, 2019 in London.   Credit: Getty Images for BFI/Gareth Cattermole

Adam Driver will host the first new "Saturday Night Live" episode of 2020 when the show returns from an extended break on Jan. 25, NBC announced over the weekend.

Halsey will  be the musical guest.

This will be Driver's third stint hosting "SNL." The actor hosted the season 44 premiere on Sept. 29, 2018 and he made his hosting debut on Jan. 16, 2016, during season 41.

Driver is now starring in “Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” as well as in Netflix’s “Marriage Story,” where his performance has garnered Oscar speculation.

Halsey was both host and musical guest on the Feb. 9, 2019 edition.  Her appearance will come a week after the release of her third studio album, "Manic." 

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com

Andy Edelstein, Newsday's entertainment editor, supervises coverage of TV, celebrities, movies and pop music. He has written three books on popular culture, including "The Brady Bunch Book."

