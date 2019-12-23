Adam Driver to host first 'SNL' of 2020

Adam Driver will host the first new "Saturday Night Live" episode of 2020 when the show returns from an extended break on Jan. 25, NBC announced over the weekend.

Halsey will be the musical guest.

This will be Driver's third stint hosting "SNL." The actor hosted the season 44 premiere on Sept. 29, 2018 and he made his hosting debut on Jan. 16, 2016, during season 41.

Driver is now starring in “Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” as well as in Netflix’s “Marriage Story,” where his performance has garnered Oscar speculation.

Halsey was both host and musical guest on the Feb. 9, 2019 edition. Her appearance will come a week after the release of her third studio album, "Manic."