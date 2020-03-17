NBC News' Al Roker let slip Tuesday that the unnamed "Today" staffer diagnosed with coronavirus is a producer, as opposed to the office staff or a studio crew member.

As he prepared to do the show's weather forecast from the kitchen of his home, where he has self-quarantined since Monday after having been in contact with the infected person, Roker praised two colleagues pictured with him in a photo triptych on Instagram. "Part of the team getting yours truly on the air with @todayshow weather @3rdhourtoday," the Queens-born 65-year-old weather anchor and third-hour co-host wrote. "Thanks to [graphics designer] Don Tshounikas in his home, [meteorologist and producer]@kathrynprociv ... in @30rockefellerplaza and [meteorologist] @brianvanaken at home."

Then he added, "I am on my iPad so NO @nbcnews crew is with me as I hang at home out of an abundance of caution following a brief interaction with one of our producers who tested positive."

On air, Roker kibitzed with co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who lightheartedly wondered if he'd slept in. "Well, actually, I didn't have to commute in, so I did sleep in!" he said from his kitchen, where two laptops faced each other on a tale. Noting that there "are no NBC News crews here," he again complimented Prociv and Tshounikas and assured, "I've got all the graphics and everything I need."

Fellow third-hour co-host Craig Melvin, also isolating with his family at home, said via remote video link, "I feel great … no symptoms, no signs. I talked to the company doctor yesterday, who assured me that my exposure to the staffer was limited, so I'm fine, the kids are fine … [and wife] Lindsay's also doing just fine." He went on to express appreciation for our nation's teachers, in light of his and his wife's efforts at creating lesson plans and schooling their two young children while schools are closed during the pandemic.