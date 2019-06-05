Alec Baldwin to be roasted by Comedy Central

Actor Alec Baldwin has been tapped to be the next honoree at a Comedy Central Roast.

The cable network announced Wednesday that the film, TV and theater star would be the 17th celebrity to be jokingly insulted by comedians and other performers in its series of mostly annual specials that began in 2003. "Getting roasted will be the greatest honor of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting 'SNL' seventeen times, receiving Golden Globes [and] Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese," Baldwin, 61, said in a statement.

He later wrote on social media, "I've earned this." In an Instagram post some minutes later, he added, "This seemed like a good idea when I agreed to it," to which Comedy Central commented, "It wasn't a good idea. It was a great idea."

No other guests were named. The network said the special will shoot in New York with the airdate to be announced, and later tweeted "#BaldwinRoast this summer."

The Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised, Baldwin — who was awarded two Emmys for "30 Rock" and one for "Saturday Night Live," as well as an Obie Award for Off-Broadway's "Prelude to a Kiss" — plays the titular automaker in re-enactment segments of the documentary "Framing John DeLorean," opening Friday.

Also, Wednesday, People magazine excerpted an interview with Baldwin from its new issue, available Friday, in which he addresses his wife Hilaria Baldwin's decision to make her recent miscarriage public.

"My wife is very self-directing," Alec Baldwin told the publication. "She does what she thinks is right. I have abundant faith in her judgment. She's a very wise woman."

He added, "My wife just chose to put that out there, because she thought it was part of her whole windshield about her view about health."

The Baldwins have four children aged 1 to 5, and Alec Baldwin also is father to 23-year-old Ireland Baldwin, his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

"As they're growing up in that slow-motion way that you watch children, they turn this corner, and two weeks later they say something else," he told People of his younger brood. "You see the way that they develop in real time, up close in your own family. There's nothing more interesting than watching people grow up."