Actor Robert De Niro, TV stars Joel McHale and Debra Messing, comedians Chris Redd and Jeff Ross, NBA player Blake Griffin and reality-TV star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner will be among the talent taking jabs at Alec Baldwin at his upcoming Comedy Central Roast.

The cable network announced the lineup Monday. This 17th roast in series of mostly annual specials that began in 2003 will shoot at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 7 and premiere on Comedy Central on Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. Messing's "Will & Grace" costar Sean Hayes was previously announced as roastmaster.

Additional roasters will be announced, the network said.

"When I taped this promo I had no idea who would be on the dais of my Comedy Central roast," three-time Emmy Award-winner Baldwin, 61, who was born Amityville and raised in Massapequa, said in a comedic trailer for the show. "That's why I recorded these generic reactions here. Cue somebody's name," he instructs an off-camera person.

As the names and photos of Hayes and the seven announced roasters appear, Baldwin offers purportedly blind comedic counterpoint.

When the network announced the special on June 5, Baldwin said in a statement, "Getting roasted will be the greatest honor of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting 'SNL' seventeen times, receiving Golden Globes [and] Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese."

He later wrote on social media, "I've earned this.” He added shortly afterward, "This seemed like a good idea when I agreed to it," to which Comedy Central commented, "It wasn't a good idea. It was a great idea."