Meme-like milestones from a Long Island-born actor's life became the stuff of jokes Sunday night on the "Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin."

Stand-up comic Jeff Ross, who turned 54 on Friday, set the tone of the proceedings with a jibe about Baldwin's Emmy Award-winning impression of President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live." "What a lot of people don't realize," he said, "is that for the last three years, Donald Trump is actually doing an Alec Baldwin impression: He calls people names, he yells at the press, he married an immigrant half his age."

Baldwin, 61, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, has had numerous high-profile run-ins with paparazzi. He is married to the Mallorca, Spain-born and Boston-raised Hilaria Thomas Baldwin, who is in her mid-30s.

Ross also took aim at Baldwin's widely publicized voicemail message to his eldest child, model Ireland Baldwin, whose mother is his ex-wife, Oscar-winner Kim Basinger. In April 2007, after saying he has become frustrated with then 11-year-old Ireland "constantly" not coming to the phone for the divorced father's scheduled phone call, Alec Baldwin loses his temper and says of her, among other things, "What a rude little pig you really are. You are a rude, thoughtless little pig." He also initially refers to her as being 12 years old before quickly correcting himself and saying 11.

"The only difference" between Alec Baldwin and Trump, Ross says, "is that Trump calls his daughter a fox, not a pig. Here's to you, Ireland!" Ross says, to the audience's amusement. "Great job, Ireland — you didn't oink once!" The camera then cuts to her in the audience, laughing uproariously.

Ireland Baldwin, 23, herself took the dais at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, on Sept. 7, when the special was shot. She begins by feigning that her father has never met her: "Hi, Dad," she says. "I'm Ireland." She goes on to say she almost did not know about the roast, "because I haven't checked my voicemails from my dad from the last, like, 12 years?"

Then keying in on the misstated age, she added, "I actually have a lot in common with the people on this roast because like them, I don't really know you that well, either. Well," she continues, "a lot of people know my dad as that guy from the 'Mission: Impossible' movies or that guy from '30 Rock.' I know him as that guy from, like, half of my birthday parties?"

After a beat, Alec Baldwin cracks up at that final line, to Ireland's delight.

Also at the roast, the 17th in a series of mostly annual specials that began in 2003, were actor Robert De Niro, TV stars Joel McHale and Debra Messing, "SNL" cast member Chris Redd, NBA player Blake Griffin and reality-TV star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, as well as Messing's "Will & Grace" co-star Sean Hayes as host.