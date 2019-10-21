TODAY'S PAPER
 Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump during the "Impeachment" cold open on the Sept. 28, 2019 season premiere of "Saturday Night Live."

Alec Baldwin says that "Saturday Night Live" chief Lorne Michaels has now convinced him to continue to play President Donald Trump a "few times" more on the late-night sketch show. The Massapequa-raised actor previously said that he was done playing the president, but he already  has reprised the role last month on the 45th-season premiere,

“I said to them, and it was not with any malice or any lack of affection for them, I said, ‘Oh, I don’t want to do that anymore, I don’t want to do the Trump thing again. I’m going to stop.’ And I don’t need to tell you about the Lorne Michaels’ Jedi Mind Trick thing,” Baldwin told Jimmy Fallon on a special Sunday episode of "The Tonight Show.".

“[Lorne] gets me on the phone the Friday before the show, the day before the show, and he’s like, ‘I don’t think you understand,’ and I go, ‘What don’t I understand? I’ve been thinking about it all summer. Every day I’ve been thinking about it.’ And he said, ‘I don’t think you understand how important this is,’” he continued.

“So [Lorne] said to me, ‘You should come and do it, your audience demands it’ or something like that,” Baldwin recalled. “So I came, and I did it. And I’m going to do it a few times.”

Baldwin has previously made no secret about his desire to stop portraying the president. In June, he told USA Today that he was “so done” with Trump impression, adding “I can’t imagine I would do it again."

