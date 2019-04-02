Alec Baldwin will be a host on the revamped 'Inside the Actors Studio'
Alec Baldwin will be among the multiple hosts succeeding James Lipton when the interview program "Inside the Actors Studio" returns to television Oct. 13 on the Ovation network.
The Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Emmy Award-winner, who turns 61 on Wednesday, will interview fellow Emmy-winner Henry Winkler, Ovation announced Tuesday. "We continue to delve into the craft of acting with a diverse roster of fascinating guests and hosts, both enduring and up-and-coming," Baldwin, one of three co-presidents of The Actors Studio, said in a statement. Jane Lynch interviews David Oyelowo, with other pairings to be announced. The show will be recorded at two Manhattan venues: Pace University's Schimmel Center and The Loreto Theater of The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture.
The show had previously aired for 23 years on Bravo (1994-2017).
