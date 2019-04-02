Alec Baldwin will be among the multiple hosts succeeding James Lipton when the interview program "Inside the Actors Studio" returns to television Oct. 13 on the Ovation network.

The Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Emmy Award-winner, who turns 61 on Wednesday, will interview fellow Emmy-winner Henry Winkler, Ovation announced Tuesday. "We continue to delve into the craft of acting with a diverse roster of fascinating guests and hosts, both enduring and up-and-coming," Baldwin, one of three co-presidents of The Actors Studio, said in a statement. Jane Lynch interviews David Oyelowo, with other pairings to be announced. The show will be recorded at two Manhattan venues: Pace University's Schimmel Center and The Loreto Theater of The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture.

The show had previously aired for 23 years on Bravo (1994-2017).