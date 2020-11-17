TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
45° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Kelsey Grammer, LI's Alec Baldwin to star in new ABC comedy

Kelsey Grammer, left, and Alec Baldwin will play

Kelsey Grammer, left, and Alec Baldwin will play former roommates who rekindle their friendship in an ABC sitcom set for the 2021-22 season. Credit: Composite: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison, left; Getty Images for Pizza Hut / Presley Ann

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer, who have eight Primetime Emmy Awards between them, will star in an ABC comedy from "Modern Family" co-creator Chris Lloyd.

Industry trade magazines on Monday said the network has given a straight-to-series order for the as-yet-untitled show from Lloyd (no relation to actor Christopher Lloyd) and Vali Chandrasekaran. The sitcom will follow three older men, including an as-yet-unannounced third star, who were roommates during their 20s. After a decadeslong falling out, they rekindle their friendship.

Former "30 Rock" star Baldwin, 62, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, and former "Cheers" and "Frasier" star Grammer, 65, are also among the executive producers.

The series is scheduled to premiere in the 2021-22 TV season.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Conan O'Brien has signed a new deal for Conan O'Brien's late-night show ending
Shoreham singer Carter Rubin, 15, is competing on LI teen heads to next round on 'The Voice'
The Andy Cohen-produced E! documentary miniseries is scheduled Cohen to host, produce E! miniseries on reality TV
'LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special': Harmless diversion
Ibrahima Gueye as Momo and Sophia Loren as 'The Life Ahead': Sophia Loren shines in new Netflix movie
Actor LeVar Burton said he was "very flattered" Fans begin petition to have Burton host 'Jeopardy!'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search