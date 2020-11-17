Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer, who have eight Primetime Emmy Awards between them, will star in an ABC comedy from "Modern Family" co-creator Chris Lloyd.

Industry trade magazines on Monday said the network has given a straight-to-series order for the as-yet-untitled show from Lloyd (no relation to actor Christopher Lloyd) and Vali Chandrasekaran. The sitcom will follow three older men, including an as-yet-unannounced third star, who were roommates during their 20s. After a decadeslong falling out, they rekindle their friendship.

Former "30 Rock" star Baldwin, 62, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, and former "Cheers" and "Frasier" star Grammer, 65, are also among the executive producers.

The series is scheduled to premiere in the 2021-22 TV season.