Alec Baldwin is developing a talk show for ABC, according to a report. If it launches, this will be Baldwin’s first TV talk venture since his short-lived MSNBC talk show, which ended in 2013.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin’s show will be “based” on his WNYC radio show and podcast, “Here’s the Thing,” an occasionally rambling and well-regarded interview program that covers his various interests – from classical music to politics – as well as news topics. Recent episodes have featured Alan Gilbert of the New York Philharmonic, Tina Brown and novelist Steve Erickson.

The deal is not “completely” done, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and the show has no obvious home on the ABC network.

Baldwin’s representative could not be reached for comment.

Baldwin’s relationship with MSNBC was not only short-lived (it lasted about a month), but fraught. The show was suspended for a couple of episodes after Baldwin had a street altercation with a photographer, using an anti-gay slur — he later apologized.

While a new ABC venture certainly has no obvious slot in the daytime lineup, where the life span of serious, policy-minded talk shows can be measured in seconds, a very late-night series could be a real possibility. For years, ABC has effectively signed off at 1 a.m., while NBC continues on through 2 a.m. with “Last Call with Carson Daly.”

Could ABC be thinking of something comparable to “Last Call with Alec Baldwin?”

The Reporter said the show will begin production next week, although it is unclear whether work will be on a test show — most likely — or the beginning of regular production.

Baldwin has what’s called a “first look” deal with Disney, which simply means that the company gets a first look at any project he decides to initiate, but also reserves the right to pass.

