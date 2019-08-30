"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says he has completed chemotherapy for stage 4 pancreatic cancer in a video posted on YouTube Thursday.

"It's another day at the office for me," says Trebek from the "Jeopardy! studio, and then — following a few thoughts about the past season — drops his bombshell: "I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over.

"I'm on the mend and that's all I can hope for right now."

It is unclear exactly when the video was taped, although Trebek says in it that he is celebrating his birthday, an indication that the chemo regimen had ended sometime before that. He turned 79 on July 22. A show spokeswoman did not further elaborate.

Trebek told People magazine in May that “it’s kind of mind-boggling. The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory," adding that some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

Trebek announced via YouTube in March that he had pancreatic cancer, then offered reassurance to fans in another video posted a month later, saying "despite what you may have heard, I'm feeling good, I'm continuing with my therapy and we — by we, the staff — is already working on our next season, the 36th year of 'Jeopardy!' So I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff."

He wrapped Thursday's video with another characteristically optimistic touch: "Let me tell you, it's going to be a good year."

Episodes for the 36th season began taping July 22. The show, which airs locally at 7 p.m. on WABC/7, returns Sept. 9.