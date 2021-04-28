For the first time since the death of Alex Trebek in November, the "Jeopardy!" host's widow, Huntington-raised Jean Currivan Trebek, will talk about him in an interview to air Saturday at 8 p.m. on NBC and Telemundo.

Trebek spoke to Savannah Guthrie as part of the NBC News series "Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List." On the show, Trebek, 57, talks about her loss as well as continuing her husband's work supporting numerous charities.

"I think one of the beautiful things, the blessings that came, if you can call it a blessing, was that he got to really see the outpouring of love and admiration that he gave to the world," Trebek says in talking about how many lives Alex touched. "And I know that that was in and of itself a huge inspiration for Alex."

On the program, Jean Trebek also talks about the loss she's felt since the death of her husband of 30 years. "I think right now, talking with you, I'm good. You know? I'm good. I absolutely have moments of waves of grief that just come over me. I miss him a lot," she said.

She also discusses Alex’s decision to tell the public about his cancer diagnosis, which he revealed on the "Jeopardy!" YouTube channel in March 2019. "I think that is one of Alex's gifts was that he could be very resolute and know that the truth will not hurt you and he wanted to empower people to move through whatever challenge they had in life with a sense of inner strength, inner dignity and love, and love," Jean Trebek told Guthrie.

Jean was also recognized for her humanitarian efforts and continuing Alex's work with organizations such as World Vision, which helps children, families, and their communities overcome poverty and injustice.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Jeopardy!" has yet to find a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek, whose last episode aired in January. Since then, the show has featured a parade of guest hosts including former champ Ken Jennings, footballer Aaron Rodgers and CNN host Anderson Cooper. Among those waiting in the wings are "Good Morning America" anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts; past "Jeopardy!" winner Buzzy Cohen and "Reading Rainbow" frontman LeVar Burton.