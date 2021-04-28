TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

LI's Jean Trebek remembers Alex in first interview since his death

Huntington-raised Jean Trebek with her husband, "Jeopardy!" host

Huntington-raised Jean Trebek with her husband, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, in 2011. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

For the first time since the death of Alex Trebek in November, the "Jeopardy!" host's widow, Huntington-raised Jean Currivan Trebek, will talk about him in an interview to air Saturday at 8 p.m. on NBC and Telemundo.

Trebek spoke to Savannah Guthrie as part of the NBC News series "Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List." On the show, Trebek, 57, talks about her loss as well as continuing her husband's work supporting numerous charities.

"I think one of the beautiful things, the blessings that came, if you can call it a blessing, was that he got to really see the outpouring of love and admiration that he gave to the world," Trebek says in talking about how many lives Alex touched. "And I know that that was in and of itself a huge inspiration for Alex."

On the program, Jean Trebek also talks about the loss she's felt since the death of her husband of 30 years. "I think right now, talking with you, I'm good. You know? I'm good. I absolutely have moments of waves of grief that just come over me. I miss him a lot," she said.

She also discusses Alex’s decision to tell the public about his cancer diagnosis, which he revealed on the "Jeopardy!" YouTube channel in March 2019. "I think that is one of Alex's gifts was that he could be very resolute and know that the truth will not hurt you and he wanted to empower people to move through whatever challenge they had in life with a sense of inner strength, inner dignity and love, and love," Jean Trebek told Guthrie.

Jean was also recognized for her humanitarian efforts and continuing Alex's work with organizations such as World Vision, which helps children, families, and their communities overcome poverty and injustice.

"Jeopardy!" has yet to find a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek, whose last episode aired in January. Since then, the show has featured a parade of guest hosts including former champ Ken Jennings, footballer Aaron Rodgers and CNN host Anderson Cooper. Among those waiting in the wings are "Good Morning America" anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts; past "Jeopardy!" winner Buzzy Cohen and "Reading Rainbow" frontman LeVar Burton.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Britian's Prince Harry and Meghan will serve as
Harry, Meghan to lead 'Vax Live' fundraising concert
Shoe mogul Steve Madden, left, reportedly will be
Report: LI's Steve Madden to be subject of TV series
"The Talk" co-host Carrie Ann Inaba is
Carrie Ann Inaba taking leave of absence from 'The Talk'
Producers Frances McDormand, left, and Chloé Zhao celebrate
Oscars viewership plummets to 9.85M, less than half of last year's previous low
Ellen DeGeneres is raising funds for charity with
Ellen DeGeneres gets into the NFT game
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is
Tesla CEO Musk adds 'SNL' hosting job to his to-do list
Didn’t find what you were looking for?