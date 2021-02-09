Alex Trebek's good works live on, with the family of the beloved late "Jeopardy!" host together with the show's producers donating some of his wardrobe to needful job-seekers.

The show's Twitter account Tuesday announced that "14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 sports coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas, and 3 pairs of dress slacks" were donated to The Doe Fund, which provides housing and work opportunities to homeless and formerly incarcerated men.

"The garments were packed by Matthew Trebek," 30, Trebek's Manhattan-restaurateur son, "who has been a supporter of the Doe Fund, and Steven Zimbelman, Jeopardy!'s costumer," the tweets continued. "The clothes will be distributed to participants in The Doe Fund's reentry program, 'Ready, Willing and Able' to be worn on job interviews."

Executive producer Mike Richards separately added in a statement that, "During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering. Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request." Trebek died Nov. 8 at age 80 of pancreatic cancer.