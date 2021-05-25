Alex Trebek gets posthumous Daytime Emmy nomination

The late Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who died Nov. 8 at age 80 of pancreatic cancer, has posthumously been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday that Trebek shares the field for outstanding game show host with Wayne Brady (CBS' "Let's Make a Deal"), Steve Harvey (the syndicated "Family Feud"), Alfonso Ribeiro (Game Show Network's "Catch 21") and Pat Sajak (the syndicated "Wheel of Fortune").

Trebek has won the category seven times, most recently in 2019 and 2020. The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards air June 25 on CBS and will stream on Paramount Plus.

"Jeopardy!" additionally was nominated for outstanding game show, and the special "Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time" earned a nod for outstanding daytime special event. The show's Twitter account posted in response, "We're honored, @DaytimeEmmys!"