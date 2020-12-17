TODAY'S PAPER
'Jeopardy!' episodes to honor Trebek's love of travel

Alex Trebek's spirit of travel and love of

Alex Trebek's spirit of travel and love of geography will be celebrated in two weeks of "Around the World" episodes on "Jeopardy!" Credit: Carol Kaelson / Jeopardy! via AP

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
In honor of the beloved late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek's love of travel, the syndicated game show's producers are airing two weeks of episodes shot on location around the globe starting Monday.

"Alex used to say that he had three favorite types of categories: 'Movies, Geography and Movies About Geography,' " the show's official website stated Thursday. "But as the saying goes, jokes are usually just 'truth wrapped in a smile.' "

The shows will follow some of the final banked episodes that have been running since before Trebek's death on Nov. 8. The first five travel shows, airing Monday through Dec. 25, will include such locales as the ancient Inca city of Machu Picchu, in Peru (from Nov. 6, 2007), Niagara Falls (Jan. 15, 2009), Japan (Sept. 27, 2007) and even Sesame Street (April 4, 2006).

Week Two (Dec. 28 - Jan. 1) visits Israel (Nov. 23, 2009), the Galápagos Islands (Dec. 9, 2009), the archaeological site Petra, in Jordan, and other places.

The last new Trebek episodes will air Jan. 4-8, followed by new episodes featuring rotating guest hosts.

"Alex had a lifelong interest in the world's people, cultures and languages, and he was the driving force in many of the categories we're sharing in the next two weeks," the "Jeopardy!" site stated. " 'History is the past,' he once said. 'Geography is the future.’ "

