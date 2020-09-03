TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
SEARCH
80° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

'Jeopardy!' returns with new setup and new role for Ken Jennings

"Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings will serve as a

"Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings will serve as a consulting producer in the new season of the show. Credit: JEOPARDY! via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

"Jeopardy!" is returning for its 37th season, with greater social distance between Alex Trebek and the contestants, and a new role for all-time great contestant Ken Jennings.

A redesigned set for the coronavirus era will allow for the contestants to be further apart and at a greater distance from Trebek, who has continued as host after a diagnosis last year of pancreatic cancer.

Trebek, 80, said last month that he’s responding exceptionally well to treatment and expects to mark his two-year survival next February.

The casting of contestants was done entirely online for this season, which was shot without a studio audience.

Jennings, the record-setting contestant who won on 74 straight shows and took last year's “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" title, is joining the series as a consulting producer.

He'll appear on-air with his own video categories, develop projects and act as a public ambassador for the show.

“Though I’ve played my last round of JEOPARDY! as a contestant, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show,” Jennings, 46, said in a statement. “I’m still in on all the action, but I don’t have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore.”

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Marie Osmond says she is leaving CBS' "The Marie Osmond leaving 'The Talk'
Former NBA Knick Charles Oakley and "Tiger King" 'DWTS' names season 29 celebrity contestants
Season 14 "Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin publicly revealed on 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin ends her engagement
Abigail Hawk of CBS' "Blue Bloods," above, 2020's North Fork TV Festival will be a drive-in event 
Mariah Carey discusses her 2008 appearance on "The Mariah Carey: Ellen DeGeneres made me feel 'uncomfortable' on show
David Ushery will anchor WNBC/4's 11 p.m. newscast.  David Ushery named Ch. 4's co-anchor at 11 p.m.
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search