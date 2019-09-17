Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who had said in May that his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer was "near remission," is returning for another round of chemotherapy.

"I was doing so well," Trebek, 79, said on ABC's "Good Morning America" Tuesday, according to a transcript at TheWrap.com. "And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic. And they said, 'Good, we're gonna stop chemo, we'll start you on immunotherapy.' "

But then, he added, "I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that's what I'm doing."

Trebek had made the cancer diagnosis public on March 6, telling fans in an online video that "like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging. But I'm going to fight this and I'm going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival-rate statistics for this disease."

While overall five-year survival rates for pancreatic cancer is 9 percent, according to the National Cancer Institute database, that figure is heavily weighted toward cancer that has remained localized in the pancreas. The survival rate for Stage 4, in which the cancer has spread to distant parts of the body such as the lungs, liver or bones, is 3 percent.