ABC developing prime-time 'All My Children' reboot

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will executive produce

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will executive produce ABC's "All My Children" reboot. Credit: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are getting back to their soap opera roots. The couple, who television breaks came on ABC's "All My Children," are attached to executive produce a prime-time version of the venerable daytime serial for the network, Variety reports.

The new series is tentatively titled "Pine Valley," named for the fictional Philadelphia suburb where the soap will take place. The plot will revolve around a reporter who plans to expose the town's many secrets and scandals only to become embroiled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families.

Ripa, 50, portrayed party girl Hayley Vaughan on the show from 1990 to 2002. Consuelos, 49, played Mateo Santos, Hayley's close friend and later love interest, from 1995 to 2001. Both returned to "All My Children" for a few episodes in 2010 to celebrates the show's 40th anniversary.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

