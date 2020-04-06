TODAY'S PAPER
CBS' 'All Rise' to produce coronavirus episode at a distance

Simone Missick plays Judge Lola Carmichael in a

Simone Missick plays Judge Lola Carmichael in a scene from "All Rise." The CBS series will virtually produce an episode that reflects the world's current state amid the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing and its impact on the criminal justice system. Credit: CBS via AP / Monty Brinton

By The Associated Press
CBS' courtroom drama series “All Rise” is resuming production with an episode reflecting the coronavirus crisis in the lives of its characters, the network said Monday.

The episode will follow social distancing rules and be taped remotely using social media and other digital technology, CBS said. “All Rise,” as with other TV programs and movies, had suspended production because of the pandemic.

“It’s a unique chance for our ‘All Rise’ family to band together — in our different homes, even cities —- to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community,” Greg Spottiswood, the drama's executive producer said in a statement.

Although late-night shows are back on air with their hosts working remotely, freshman drama “All Rise” appears to be the first series to return to production.

The episode set to air May 4 will reflect the pandemic’s impact on the justice system, CBS said. Series star Simone Missick’s Judge Lola Carmichael will virtually preside over a trial that involves an argument between brothers and a stolen car.

The cast includes Marg Helgenberger, Wilson Bethel and Jessica Camacho.

Footage will be shot in cast members' homes, with special effects used to create the necessary backgrounds, CBS said. A cinematographer operating alone and from a vehicle will shoot exterior footage showing deserted Los Angeles streets.

