Alton Brown apologizes for 'Holocaust' tweet

Longtime Food Network star Alton Brown has apologized for a since-deleted tweet of political commentary that appeared to make light of the Holocaust, reports Newsday contributor Frank Lovece.

In an online screen capture of the Tuesday tweet, Brown, 58, said, "Do you think the camp uniforms will be striped, like the ones at [the infamous Nazi concentration camp] Auschwitz or will plaid be in vogue?"

On his social media Wednesday, a contrite Brown wrote, "I apologize for the flippant reference I made to the Holocaust in my tweet last night. It was not a reference I made for humorous effect but rather to reflect how deeply frightened I am for our country. It was a very poor use of judgement and in poor taste."