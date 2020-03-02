TODAY'S PAPER
America Ferrera to depart NBC comedy 'Superstore'

America Ferrera attends the National Hispanic Media Coalition's

America Ferrera attends the National Hispanic Media Coalition's 2020 Impact Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 28, 2020. Credit: EPA-EFE / Shutterstock / Nina Prommer

By The Associated Press
"Superstore" is losing its manager — star America Ferrera says she's departing the NBC sitcom after its current season.

Ferrera, 35, plays the manager of a big box store in the show, which has already been renewed for a sixth season. The actress also serves as an executive producer on the series and has directed several episodes.

"The last five years on 'Superstore' have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career," Ferrera said in a statement Friday.

She became the first Latina actress to win the top comedy actress Emmy Award for her title role in the series "Ugly Betty" in 2007.

Ferrera announced on New Year's Eve that she is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

"As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved 'Superstore' family," she said in her statement.

The season 5 finale will air on April 18 at 8 p.m. 

