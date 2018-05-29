“American Woman,” a new comedy starring Alicia Silverstone, debuts Thursday, June 7, on the Paramount Network. Its title, of course, makes one think about (or hum) the classic song with the same title first recorded by The Guess Who in 1970 and then covered by Lenny Kravitz in 1999. Here are five other TV shows that share titles with hit songs:

Almost Grown Chuck Berry’s 1959 teen anthem was used for the title of this 1998 show from “Sopranos” creator David Chase that tracked a baby-boom couple (Tim Daly, Eve Gordon) over 25 years.

Californication The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 1999 song undoubtedly inspired the risqué Showtime comedy starring David Duchovny (2007-14).

Taxi The melancholic 1972 song from LI’s Harry Chapin became the title of one of TV’s greatest ensemble comedies (1978-83), whose stars included Danny DeVito, Judd Hirsch and Tony Danza.

Rescue Me Fontella Bass’ upbeat R&B song from 1965 shares its title with Denis Leary’s downbeat FX comedy (2004-11).

Step by Step New Kids on the Block’s biggest hit (1990) was similarly titled to the 1991-98 sitcom starring Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers as a modern-day Mike and Carol Brady living in Port Washington (Wisconsin, that is).