Amy Poehler returns to NBC on Tuesday, July 31, co-hosting "Making It," a new crafting competition series with her former "Parks & Rec" co-star Nick Offerman. Here are five things you need to know about the actress-comedian:

1. Her parents were both high-school teachers.

2. She received her bachelor's degree in media and communications from Boston College in 1993.

3. She was married to "Arrested Development" star Will Arnett from 2003 to 2016. They have two children.

4. She first met BFF Tina Fey at Chicago's ImprovOlympic in 1993. They were introduced by the group's cofounder.

5. Her 2015 movie, "Sisters," in which she and Fey costarred, was filmed in various Long Island locations, including Dix Hills, Huntington, Bayville, Hicksville, Bethpage and Uniondale.