Amy Schneider, whose 40-game "Jeopardy!" winning streak ended Wednesday, leaving her in second place on the show's list of all-time champions, and both the highest-ranking woman and highest-ranking transgender contestant there, mused on her accomplishments after the episode.

On Facebook, the Oakland, California, engineering manager congratulated Wednesday's winner, Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma, who earned $29,600 to Schneider's $19,600. "I talked about how this was the most fun group of contestants I played with, and Rhone was a big reason for that," Schneider wrote. "I had multiple great conversations with him, before and after our game, and, given that someone had to beat me eventually, I'm really glad it was him! I know you're sad to see me go, but I truly hope nobody takes any of that out on him, [because] he's a deserving champion."

Schneider also revealed that though her streak has ended, "it's not the end of Jeopardamy! As I've mentioned, I'm in talks about writing a book," among other potential projects. In the coming days, she said, she will talk about "plans for what to do with my social media now that there aren't any game threads to post."

"Jeopardy!" fans will get to see Schneider when she competes in the tournament of champions in the fall, which will also feature Matt Amodio, who previously held the No. 2 spot in all-time consecutive wins with 38.

Schneider thanked several people, from the "Jeopardy!" crew and producers for "the lengths they go to in order to make sure that every contestant is in the best possible position to have a great experience," to her mother, who had "fostered my curiosity and love of learning," and to friends who had helped her directly.

"And of course, most of all, I want to thank Genevieve. When we started dating, she knew I was going to be on Jeopardy, but she really didn't know what that meant. … She's had to put up with a lot during this: first, being apart from me for five separate trips to LA. Then, once the episodes started airing, she's had to deal with my spending a ton of time on social media and doing media interviews. Moreover, she's had to put up with the internet's speculations about her," which "all appear to be completely fabricated."

Schneider added, "This Jeopardy experience has changed my life, but when I think of 2021, it will always be the year Genevieve and I started dating first, and the year I was on Jeopardy second. Thanks, baby, I love you so so much!"

Responding to a condensed version of the above on Schneider's Instagram account, GLAAD, the national advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ individuals, commented, "Congratulations Amy on your historic run! We can't wait to cheer for you in the Tournament of Champions. Thank you for being your smart, charming self and allowing millions of nightly viewers to get to know you."

Famed broadcast journalist Katie Couric commented, "You were a pleasure to watch Amy! Congratulations on your incredible run!!!!"

And Ken Jennings, the all-time champ, who had served as interim host during her streak, tweeted, "I'm dazzled by her talent, of course, but also by how she was always so authentically and straightforwardly herself as her streak aired. What a champ!"

Schneider separately told People magazine in an interview posted Wednesday, "When I started, my biggest goal was just to win four games. Not only did I end up winning 10 times as many, but I've heard from so many people, especially trans people and their loved ones, about how much it's meant to them to see me succeed, and that's something I will always, always be proud of."