Amy Schneider moves up to No. 2 on 'Jeopardy!' consecutive wins list

Amy Schneider has won 39 consecutive "Jeopardy!" games,

Amy Schneider has won 39 consecutive "Jeopardy!" games, earning the No. 2 spot on the show's all-time consecutive wins list. Credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc. / Sony Pictures Television / Casey Durkin

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Oakland, California, engineering manager Amy Schneider on Monday reached No. 2 on the "Jeopardy!" consecutive-wins list, notching her 39th straight victory.

She now stands behind only Ken Jennings, who won 74 consecutive games in 2004. Matt Amodio, with 38 games, slips to No. 3, although he and Schneider will face off in the upcoming next edition of the game show's Tournament of Champions. By coincidence, Jennings has been the interim host during Schneider's streak, during which she has amassed $1,319,800 so far.

"It still feels unreal," she said in a statement. "Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, 'Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing' and it was pretty great." Addressing Amodio, she added, "It's going to be an honor playing against you, and it's going to be a tight competition."

