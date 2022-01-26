Amy Schneider's 'Jeopardy!' winning streak ends

Amy Schneider's winning streak on "Jeopardy!" came to an end Wednesday after 40 consecutive games. She had reached second place on the show's list of all-time champions with her 39th straight win on Monday.

Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma took Wednesday's match, earning $29,600 to Schneider's $19,600.

"I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it," Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, said in a statement. "I loved hanging out with him," she added, saying they had had a "great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way."

Heading into the climactic game segment, "Final Jeopardy!," Schneider was leading Talsma $27,600 to $17,600. Betting big, Talsma wagered $12,000, and when the clue came up — "The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an h, it's also one of the 10 most populous" — he correctly responded, "What is Bangladesh?"

Schneider, who had wagered $8,000, did not provide a response.

"I'm still in shock," Talsma said in a statement, calling "Jeopardy!" his "favorite show." He added, "I was so excited to be here and I just wanted to do my best. I did not expect to be facing a 40-day champion, and I was excited to maybe see someone else slay the giant. I just really didn't think it was going to be me, so I'm thrilled."

"It's really been an honor," said Schneider, who ultimately tallied $1,382,800. "To know that I'm one of the most successful people at a game I've loved since I was a kid and to know that I'm a part of its history now, I just don't know how to process it."

Schneider's ranking on the all-time list is behind only Ken Jennings, who won 74 consecutive games in 2004. She displaced the previous second-place holder, Matt Amodio, who won 38 straight games and against whom she faces off this fall in the show's Tournament of Champions.