Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer to host at-home cooking show for Food Network

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer attend the

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer attend the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan on June 10, 2018. Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions / Larry Busacca

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
    Amy Schumer will co-host an 8-part at-home cooking series with husband and chef, Chris Fischer, the Food Network and its corporate overseer, Discovery, announced Friday. 

The 30-minute episodes are expected to air sometime this spring.

In a statement, first posted on Variety.com, Schumer said “Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions — for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating.”

Food Network chief Courtney White said in her own statement, “Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house. Shot entirely themselves, Amy’s boundless humor and Chris’ culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food.”

Suffice it to say, a celebrity cooking show is a departure for Rockville Centre native Schumer, not so much the Food Networ. The cable channel  has begun running "Quarantine-friendly comfort food "-themed blocks, marathons and "encores" of long-running series hosted by Rachael Ray, Ina Garten, Molly Yeh, Trisha Yearwood, Valerie Bertinelli and others. 

Schumer also indicated the show will part of an effort to support "causes dear to us — The Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations," adding in her statement that “With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers. And it is more important than ever to look out for one another."

On Wednesday night, a group of nurses at Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside posted a video thanking Schumer for her donation of 2,500 surgical masks.

