Rockville Centre-raised comedy star Amy Schumer visited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in an episode airing Tuesday, explaining how the name of her Emmy-nominated reality series "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook" is a misnomer.

" 'Amy Schumer Learns to Cook' is a lie because I did not learn to cook and I am still what some would say, [as] someone told me, worthless in and out of the kitchen," the comic, 39, said jovially of the Food Network program. She appeared via remote video on a monitor atop a club chair on the "Ellen" set, with an image of the Burbank, California, studio on-screen behind Schumer and life-size puppet legs on the chair to comically pretend that the East Coast comedian was actually in the studio. Schumer assured the host once again, "I did not learn how to cook."

Schumer had explained moments earlier, "I've never cooked. I know how to make, like, three meals. And now I never have to learn how to cook because Chris cooks," she said of her husband, celebrity chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer, 40. "As it turns out, I'm a terrible, awful chef that cannot listen."

When DeGeneres, 62, asks if Fischer had learned anything from Schumer on the show, the comic replied, "No. No, truly, not a thing has he learned" adding, to DeGeneres' laughter, "And I think he's probably forgotten some things that he knew."

Saying she was "not easy to teach … because I struggle with learning disabilities," Schumer recalled half-jokingly, "I'm like, 'Wow, I'm really learning it,' in the moment. And then after, it's just gone. And then I'm back there, like, 'How do I cut a tomato?' It's just — it's gone."

Schumer also talked about her and Fischer's nearly 17-month-old son Gene, telling DeGeneres the boy is forming words. "His first word is 'car.' … Chris and I don't care about cars, but he is obsessed," she said. "Anywhere we go, we go to the beach, he just wants to be in the parking lot, he just wants to look at cars. Which is really convenient because everywhere you go, there are cars."

When DeGeneres put a photo on-screen of Gene at a toy stove, Schumer joked, "See, it looks like a toy kitchen. That is a real kitchen. OK? He cooks three meals a day for us, and that is the least he can do. … He was making us chicken cordon bleu. … He cannot read and he only says two words, 'car' and 'mom,' but he is a five-star Michelin chef."

On a serious note, Schumer said that she and Fischer have joined a group of people on Martha's Vineyard, the Massachusetts island where she and her family are isolating in the town of Chilmark, who meet daily to support Black Lives Matter.

"There was a woman named Dana Nunes … [who] was standing in this median right after George Floyd was murdered, with a Black Lives Matter sign. And we decided to come back the next day at 10:30 to kneel for George Floyd," Schumer said, as DeGeneres showed a photo of Schumer and others genuflecting. "And we've met every morning since the beginning of June. And now between 50 and 100 people come. Every day we honor the life of a different person of color whose life was stolen by law enforcement."