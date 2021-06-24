Following an Emmy nomination for outstanding unstructured reality program, for Food Network's comedic "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook," the Rockville Centre-raised comedian will star in a new HBO Max reality-TV show, "Amy Learns to … ."

The streaming service on Thursday announced it had ordered an eight-episode, half-hour series in which Schumer, 40, will take on "a new skill, craft, or trade" such as "learning to dive for clams, sell real estate, perform a magic trick, or (sort of) repair a roof" in her chef-husband Chris Fischer's Massachusetts home town of Martha's Vineyard. There she will "meet each challenge with her signature wit, vulnerability and willingness to try anything."

Said Schumer in a statement, "We are pumped for this." The "Trainwreck" and "Inside Amy Schumer" star previously headlined last year's HBO Max documentary series "Expecting Amy," which centered on her famously difficult pregnancy with her and Fischer's son Gene, 2. Schumer has been filming her upcoming Hulu series "Life & Beth" on Long Island, including at Angelo's Pizzeria in Malverne and at Peter's Clam Bar in Island Park.