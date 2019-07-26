TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Amy Schumer to star in, produce Hulu series

Amy Schumer, seen at an event in Manhattan

Amy Schumer, seen at an event in Manhattan on Dec. 12, 2018, will star in and help produce a Hulu comedy series. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Saks OFF FIFTH/Dimitrios Kambouris

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Print

Like everyone else in Hollywood,  Amy Schumer has seen the future and that future is streaming: Hulu announced Friday that she will produce and star in a ten-episode series, "Love, Beth." (Her middle name is Beth, but that may be just a coincidence.)

Hulu offered no further details, other than to say this will be a half-hour comedy, and is part of a so-called first-look deal that it recently signed with the Rockville Centr-raised comedian. The show is expected to launch late next year.

Per the announcement, "The 10-episode, half-hour comedy series from Endeavor Content stars Schumer as Beth." Love, Beth" is created, directed, written, executive produced by and stars Amy Schumer. Executive producers include Kim Caramele and Kevin Kane."

Caramele is Schumer's younger sister and longtime production partner; likewise, Kane has been associated with Schumer in various productions, including, most recently, last year's movie, "I Feel Pretty."

This will become the second TV series starring Schumer. The first, "Inside Amy Schumer," may have run its course after four seasons at Comedy Central. Schumer has indicated that the sketch comedy show, which aired its last episode in 2016, is over, although Comedy Central never officially canceled the groundbreaking series, and apparently hoped to get a fifth.

 Meanwhile, Hulu also announced Friday that "The Handmaid's Tale" will return for a fourth season; the third, now in progress, wraps Aug. 14.

 Both announcements were made at TV Critics Association tour, currently underway in Beverly Hills, California.

