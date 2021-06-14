Amy Schumer's streaming series films in Malverne parking lot

Rockville Centre-raised comedy star Amy Schumer brought her upcoming Hulu series "Life & Beth" to Malverne on Monday, shooting in a parking lot in front of Angelo's Pizzeria on Hempstead Avenue.

"Shooting a television show, Life and [sic] Beth, in Malverne today. Amy Schumer director," read a post Monday morning at the Facebook group I Love Malverne. Accompanying it were two photos, one of masked crew members and a red car in front of the pizza shop, with a studio light aimed at a white, reflective backdrop against the adjacent building's wall; and one of Schumer, 40, wearing a purple hoodie and a blue cap, evidently listening to a large man in a black jacket who appears to be speaking with her.

"It looks like they're taking up an area over by the corner, with trailers set up there and coach buses set up on the street," observed Joseph McGee, 23, of Valley Stream, who was manning the desk at the adjacent health club Fitness 19. "There are cop cars all the over place and they have parts of the street blocked off."

The production presence has had no effect on the health club's business, he said, explaining, "The parking lot they're using isn't really the one people coming to the gym use." In fact, he added, "I just had one of the crew members use a guest pass to work out today."

The production arrived around 5 a.m. Monday, McGee said, and was ongoing as of at least 3:30 p.m. On Sunday, a locations person for the shoot had gone to Fitness 19 to provide her business card and contact information "and gave us a pretty good head's up."

A Newsday voicemail left for owner Angelo Buffolino at the 22-year-old Angelo's Pizzeria was not returned. Hulu representatives did not respond to a request for details.

Emmy Award-winner Schumer stars in the title role of "Love & Beth" as a seemingly successful Manhattan wine distributor whose life changes after a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth begins to learn how she became who she is, on a journey toward building a more authentic life, Hulu said in April. Schumer also is writer, director and an executive producer of the 10-episode, half-hour series.

The cast includes Michael Cera ("Arrested Development") as John, a plainspoken farmer and chef in the show, which the streaming service had announced in 2019 under the working title "Love, Beth." Schumer in real life is married to chef Chris Fischer, co-author of the James Beard Award-winning "The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook." Fischer and Schumer star in Food Network's comedic reality-TV show "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook."

Also in the cast is the prolific Michael Rapaport ("Justified," "White Famous," "Atypical") as Leonard, teenage Beth's father in flashbacks.