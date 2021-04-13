TODAY'S PAPER
Amy Schumer's Hulu comedy adds 'Arrested Development' star Michael Cera

Amy Schumer attends The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach

Amy Schumer attends The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project fundraising event at The Africa Center on November 12, 2019 in New York City. Michael Cera attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.  Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project;Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Michael Cera ("Arrested Development") has joined the cast of Amy Schumer's upcoming Hulu comedy series "Life & Beth."

Cera, 32, will play John, a plainspoken farmer and chef in the show, which the streaming service had announced in 2019 under the working title "Love, Beth."

"Woot woot @hulu," the Rockville Centre-raised Schumer, 39, wrote on Instagram Monday in response to the casting.

Emmy Award-winner Schumer stars in the title role as a seemingly successful Manhattan wine distributor whose life changes after a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is, on a journey toward building a more authentic life, Hulu said.

Schumer also is writer, director and an executive producer of the 10-episode, half-hour series.

In her real life, Schumer is married to chef Chris Fischer, co-author of the James Beard Award-winning "The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook." Fischer and Schumer star in Food Network's comedic reality-TV show "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook."

The streaming service Paramount+ announced in February that it was reviving a number of series including "Inside Amy Schumer," which ran on Comedy Central from 2013-16 and served as the launchpad for Schumer's movie and Tony Award-nominated Broadway career. It is scheduled to return as five specials.

