Michael Cera ("Arrested Development") has joined the cast of Amy Schumer's upcoming Hulu comedy series "Life & Beth."

Cera, 32, will play John, a plainspoken farmer and chef in the show, which the streaming service had announced in 2019 under the working title "Love, Beth."

"Woot woot @hulu," the Rockville Centre-raised Schumer, 39, wrote on Instagram Monday in response to the casting.

Emmy Award-winner Schumer stars in the title role as a seemingly successful Manhattan wine distributor whose life changes after a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is, on a journey toward building a more authentic life, Hulu said.

Schumer also is writer, director and an executive producer of the 10-episode, half-hour series.

In her real life, Schumer is married to chef Chris Fischer, co-author of the James Beard Award-winning "The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook." Fischer and Schumer star in Food Network's comedic reality-TV show "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook."

The streaming service Paramount+ announced in February that it was reviving a number of series including "Inside Amy Schumer," which ran on Comedy Central from 2013-16 and served as the launchpad for Schumer's movie and Tony Award-nominated Broadway career. It is scheduled to return as five specials.